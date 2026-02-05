Carrefour France reportedly wants to sell part of former Cora hypermarkets again

In France, Carrefour has sounded out several competitors to gauge their interest in former Cora hypermarkets, which the retailer acquired in 2024. The stores are not yet profitable.

High investment costs

Alexandre de Palmas, CEO of Carrefour France, is said to have distributed several lists, each containing a dozen Cora hypermarkets, to his competitors Coopérative U, Auchan, E.Leclerc, and Intermarché to gauge their interest. This was reported by the website La Lettre. Carrefour took over Cora’s activities in France in 2024 but is apparently struggling to make the stores profitable.

According to the report, 49 of the 60 former Cora hypermarkets are still unprofitable. In addition, Carrefour would have to invest more than the planned €250 million in the stores. The retailer declined to comment to La Lettre.