Carrefour CEO Alexandre Bompard offers words of encouragement to Belgium

Alexandre Bompard, CEO of Carrefour, visited Belgium this week to review the initial results of the new strategic plan. This is noteworthy, given the recent speculation about the retailer’s future in the country.

“Kudos to the teams”

“Carrefour 2030 is being rolled out in Belgium, where I was able to see the first results of our new strategic plan with my own eyes,” the CEO reported on LinkedIn. “Thanks to the remarkable dedication of our employees and franchisees, progress is already tangible: improved product quality, the rise of Carrefour brands, and a strengthened selection of fresh products.”

“Kudos to the teams at Carrefour Belgium, who live up to their ambition every day to ‘make every store the neighborhood’s favorite.’ A positive momentum that aligns with the progress made in recent years.”

Sale no longer on the table

A remarkable statement, as there has been considerable uncertainty in recent months regarding Carrefour’s future in Belgium. In February, as part of the Carrefour 2030 strategic plan, Bompard had announced that the retailer would henceforth focus on three core countries: France, Spain, and Brazil. For Belgium, all options were reportedly on the table, fueling speculation about a potential sale.

However, following rumors in March about interest from the German investment fund Aurelius, Carrefour announced that a sale was no longer on the table. “Carrefour remains fully committed to further expanding its operations in Belgium over the long term, ”the company stated at the time. With his visit and encouraging words, CEO Bompard appears to be reinforcing that message.