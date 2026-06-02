[In depth] French Senate report gives manufacturers ammunition against international retail alliances

While French food retailers are reacting with outrage to a report by the French Senate on purchasing relationships between suppliers and supermarket chains, manufacturers are seizing on the report’s conclusions to urge the EU to take immediate action against unfair trade practices.

Abuse of power

A report by the French Senate, based on hearings, inspections, and testimonies from 189 stakeholders and experts, formulated 24 proposals earlier this month to make commercial relationships in mass retail fairer and more transparent. According to the 402-page report, supermarket chains abuse their excessive bargaining power and circumvent French legislation on commercial agreements through international purchasing groups.