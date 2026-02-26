Carrefour Belgium boosts Sunday sales with strong promotion on electronics

Carrefour’s Belgian hypermarkets are promoting their Sunday openings this week with a remarkable offer: for every €100 spent in the electronics department, shoppers receive a €30 discount voucher.

Recent trend

Anyone who goes shopping at a Carrefour hypermarket in Belgium on Sunday, March 1, will receive a €30 voucher for every €100 spent in the small and large household appliances, photography, TV, audio, computers, video games, consoles, and telephony departments, with the exception of Apple products. Customers can use the vouchers from March 4 to March 29. Incidentally, the promotion also runs on weekdays, but then the voucher is only worth 20 euros.

It is a remarkably strong offer, with which Carrefour clearly wants to highlight its Sunday openings. This is a recent trend: in the battle for Sunday customers, Belgian supermarkets are increasingly offering extra promotions on Sundays. These often involve offers for products with a typical “Sunday” character, such as croissants, cake, or roast chicken. For Carrefour, non-food items are also a potential draw on Sundays: on that day, the retailer has little competition from electronics, fashion, or toy chains, which are usually closed.