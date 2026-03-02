Carrefour and Coca-Cola are focusing on refillable glass bottles

Coca-Cola is the first supplier to join Carrefour Belgium‘s new sustainability plan: together, the partners will promote the use of refillable glass bottles. The manufacturer will also use more recycled materials in aluminum cans.

Reducing carbon footprint

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is gradually introducing a new, lighter one-liter refillable glass bottle in Belgium this year. Thanks to its lower weight, the carbon footprint during production and transport is reduced. Together with Carrefour, the manufacturer is also testing a new cardboard packaging format with six small refillable glass bottles in various stores. In addition, the bottler plans to gradually increase the proportion of recycled materials in its aluminum cans in order to reduce its carbon footprint. From 2027, the proportion of recycled material in the return crates for refillable glass bottles will also be increased.

These action plans are part of a Sustainable Linked Business Plan signed by the CEOs of both companies last Friday at the Carrefour Hypermarket in Kraainem. To reduce the indirect emissions of its products by 29% by 2030 compared to 2019, the retailer is now embedding the fight against global warming in its commercial relationship with its suppliers.