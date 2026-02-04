Carlsberg exceeds expectations but warns of challenging 2026

Carlsberg achieved stronger-than-expected growth in 2025, but is cautious about the new year. After all, the consumer climate does not look set to improve.

Organic volumes under pressure

Danish brewing giant Carlsberg achieved stronger-than-expected profit growth in 2025, but is cautious about the coming year. The company, known for brands such as Kronenbourg 1664, Tuborg, and Somersby, reported organic operating profit of 13.99 billion Danish kroner (approximately 1.87 billion euros), an increase of 5% compared to 2024. Analysts had predicted an average of 13.82 billion kroner.