Burger King measures friendliness with AI: logical or step too far?

The fast food chain Burger King is stirring up controversy with the introduction of an AI chatbot called Patty. With Patty’s help, the company wants to not only improve operational efficiency, but also measure the friendliness of its employees.

Is Big Brother listening?

Burger King’s parent company explicitly positions the system as an efficiency tool. The technology is designed to take over routine tasks so that staff can focus on customer contact and management. For example, employees can ask questions about the preparation of menu items and receive immediate answers. The system also signals when stocks are running low.