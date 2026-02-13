Billions in write-offs push Aldi Nord into the red

Aldi Nord is operating at a loss, as it turns out: in 2024, there was a net loss of 839 million euros. However, the figures are relative: substantial depreciation is said to be the culprit, and operationally there was even strong growth.

Major differences between countries

The discounter emphasizes that the loss is mainly of an accounting nature. It is “almost entirely due to non-cash, legally required write-downs on individual stores,” according to Aldi, as reported by Lebensmittel Zeitung. In other words, write-downs on real estate and start-up losses in new markets. There are €2.1 billion in write-downs in the books.