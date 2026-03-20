Biedronka is eyeing Carrefour’s Polish division

Biedronka, Poland’s largest supermarket chain and owned by the Portuguese group Jeronimo Martins, is interested in acquiring a significant portion of Carrefour’s Polish assets.

Partner for franchisees

Now that Carrefour wants to focus on its operations in France, Spain, and Brazil, the future of the French retailer’s Polish division is uncertain. A potential buyer has now come forward, at least for part of the business: during a press conference on Jeronimo Martins’ results, Biedronka CEO Luis Araujo said he could be a good partner for the French group’s franchisees. That would also be positive for the country and for Polish consumers. However, the company is reportedly not interested in the hypermarkets, according to Polish media.