Belgium tightens rules on alcohol advertising

Mandatory warnings and no more “samples”: the Belgian government is introducing stricter rules for alcohol advertising. The government aims to protect young people in particular. Here is an overview of the most important changes, which will take effect in a year.

Health warning mandatory

From now on, every alcohol advertisement must include the phrase “Alcohol is harmful to your health.” No longer “alcohol abuse,” but simply alcohol. The warning is not required on packaging or labels, but it is mandatory on all advertisements, from posters to digital campaigns. Exceptions apply to brand-specific events, sponsorship of competitions, and non-alcoholic products such as cheese or merchandise.

No free alcohol

Giving away alcoholic beverages for free, particularly with subscriptions or magazines, is prohibited. Offering alcohol as part of a product bundle (for example, a bottle of wine with a cheese platter) is also no longer permitted. However, there are many exceptions to this rule: retailers may still run promotions such as “2 + 1 free,” and tastings and a drink at events remain permitted.

Ban on advertising to minors

Alcohol advertising was already prohibited during broadcasts aimed at minors and in digital media that “primarily” target minors, but this is now being expanded to all media targeting an audience where at least 30% are minors. This applies to television, radio, streaming services, and digital platforms. Influencers with a predominantly young audience are also no longer allowed to share alcohol promotions.

Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke aims “above all to better protect young people from the dangers of alcohol. With these measures, we are limiting minors’ exposure to alcohol marketing and preventing young people from being drawn to alcohol marketing messages. At the same time, as a government, we must provide adults with accurate information. We are doing just that with the new alcohol message.”