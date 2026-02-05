Belgians are ordering fewer meals for delivery

The upcoming Belgian VAT increase on meal deliveries puts platforms such as Takeaway.com, Deliveroo, and Uber Eats in the spotlight. But how deeply rooted are they in the daily lives of Belgian families? And who uses them most often?

Half order, but less often

50% of Belgian families have a meal delivered to their home at least once a year. This is according to consumer data from research agency Dividuals. However, there are significant regional and demographic differences behind this average. For example, the frequency of orders has been declining since 2021, even though more people are using the service. Belgians, on the other hand, are going to restaurants more often again.