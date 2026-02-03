Belgian to head AB InBev France

Stefaan Deroost, retail director at AB InBev in Belgium, is transferring to France with immediate effect, where he will take up the role of managing director. Pieter Laurens will succeed him as retail director for Belgium.

Strong market performance

Stefaan Deroost has been with AB InBev for more than eleven years and played a key role in developing the commercial strategy in Belgium, France, and Luxembourg. He was commercial director in France between 2021 and 2023 and has been responsible for Belgian retail activities for the past two years, achieving strong market performance and further strengthening partnerships with supermarkets, according to the press release. In France, he succeeds his compatriot Pieter Anciaux.

In Belgium, Pieter Laurens will succeed Stefaan Deroost as retail director on February 1. Laurens started his career at AB InBev in 2015 as a commercial management trainee and has since gained extensive experience within the Belgian organization, with positions in trade marketing and sales, among others.