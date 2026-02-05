Barry Callebaut invests 375 million euros in Belgian factories

Chocolate group Barry Callebaut announces significant investments in its production facilities in Halle and Wieze. The investments confirm Belgium’s importance to the Swiss group.

“The cradle of Barry Callebaut”

Barry Callebaut is investing €250 million to future-proof its factory in Wieze, which is the largest chocolate factory in the world. The plans include modernizing the production lines to further increase food safety and quality, creating a safer working environment for employees, and constructing a ring road that will enable one-way traffic on the site to significantly improve safety and reduce the impact on the surrounding area.

In addition, the factory in Halle will receive an additional investment of €125 million. These investments confirm the importance of Belgium to the group. “Wieze is and always will be the cradle of Barry Callebaut. It is the place where our iconic Callebaut brand was born in 1911,” says Wim Debedts, Managing Director Benelux & Nordics, in the press release. “With these major investments in our Belgian production facilities in Wieze and Halle, we now continue our journey, demonstrating our commitment to our customers and our employees.”