Auchan plans to sell 91 supermarkets to Groupement Mousquetaires — Dup & Trans

Auchan is changing its restructuring plan to operate nearly 300 supermarkets under the Intermarché or Netto franchise. Instead, the retailer now wants to sell 91 supermarkets to Groupement Mousquetaires.

Focus on hypermarkets

In November, Auchan surprised the French retail world with its decision to become the largest franchisee of Groupement Mousquetaires and to operate its 294 French supermarkets under the Intermarché and Netto banners. Now, the group wants to sell 91 stores to affiliated Musketiers entrepreneurs and place another 164 in the new franchise entity. Eleven of the stores involved will remain with Auchan and be operated under other brand names, according to the press release.