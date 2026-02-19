Arla tempers expectations after record year

Arla Foods ended 2025 with record sales, but expects a more difficult 2026 due to lower market prices. Because these price declines will support consumer purchasing power, the company is aiming for volume-driven growth for its strategic brands.

“Brands remain relevant”

The Danish dairy cooperative reported sales of €15.1 billion for 2025, driven by record milk intake of 14.3 billion kilograms. Brand revenue rose by 6.9% to €7.03 billion. Like its industry peer FrieslandCampina, Arla saw a year of two halves: although higher price levels in the first half of the year affected volumes, underlying demand remained intact. As purchasing power picked up, consumers returned to the products they trust, the company reports. Volume momentum accelerated to 1.8% in the second half of the year. For 2025 as a whole, volume growth was 0.2%.