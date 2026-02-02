Ardo profit slips despite good harvests

Ardo, the Belgian giant in frozen vegetables, saw its profits fall sharply in the past financial year, despite a normal harvest and more favorable macroeconomic conditions. The producer is struggling with price and margin pressure, particularly in the US.

From growth to decline

After years of uninterrupted growth in turnover and profits, Ardo recorded a sharp decline in the 2025 financial year. Operating profit fell by 31% to €33.3 million, while net profit plummeted from €7.4 million to just €1.6 million. Turnover also declined by 3.5% to €1.36 billion, a level the company had already reached two years ago, as reported by De Tijd.