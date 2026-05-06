Another drop in revenue for HelloFresh

At HelloFresh, a focus on high-value, more loyal customers has not yet translated into rising revenue or profit figures. The meal kit provider is seeing an increase in the average order value.

Milestone in Germany

HelloFresh saw revenue in the first quarter of 2026 drop by 7.7% to 1.7 billion euros, compared to 1.9 billion a year earlier. The number of orders fell by 11.6% to nearly 25 million, but the deliberate shift toward higher-value customer segments and the reduction of discounts did lead to a 4.2% increase in the average order value to 71 euros. Adjusted EBITDA fell from 58 million to 24 million euros, partly due to the one-time impact of winter storms.