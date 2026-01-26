[In depth] Why Lidl is discontinuing “bogof” offers in the Netherlands

“In the interest of the customer,” Lidl in the Netherlands is discontinuing “free” offers on food products. The discounter argues that every customer always deserves a low price per product. The likelihood that competitors will follow suit seems slim. Lidl Belgium is also not following suit.

“Making prices transparent again”

In the Netherlands and Belgium, promotions such as 1+1, 2+2, and recently even 2+5 free are commonplace. Food retailers compete with each other to attract shoppers. This strategy is successful, even though these promotions are heavily criticized by consumer organizations, representatives of the agricultural sector, and even politicians. Now Lidl Netherlands has made a remarkable decision: no more “bogof” offers on food.