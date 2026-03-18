[In Depth] Should European supermarkets be worried about Joybuy?

Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com is launching its online store Joybuy in Europe with a fairly extensive selection of food products. Should supermarkets be worried about the competition? Judging by the product range and pricing, it doesn’t seem too concerning. Although…

Wide Selection

Expectations are high: newcomer Joybuy is set to become a formidable challenger in Europe for players like Amazon, Bol, and Coolblue. From the get-go, the online store is rolling out strong deals on electronics, gaming gear, household products, and bicycles, among other items. Joybuy also promises weekly deals with up to 60% off in its “grocery section.” But the best deals seem to be reserved for categories like laundry detergent and personal care. What about groceries?