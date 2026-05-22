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Written by Stefan Van Rompaey
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Alexandre Bompard to remain at the helm of Carrefour for another three years

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Food22 May, 2026
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Carrefour’s shareholders’ meeting on Friday extended CEO Alexandre Bompard’s term for the next three years. The CEO can therefore continue to implement his strategic transformation plans.

Criticism from investors and unions

Bompard is set to serve a fourth term as CEO of France’s second-largest retailer, which is currently restructuring its international operations. The board of directors had already proposed the extension of his term last summer, and on Friday, the shareholders’ meeting gave its approval. This allows the CEO, who has been at the helm of the retailer for nine years, to continue his work.

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