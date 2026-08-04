Aldi Belgium ends “secrecy” around fresh promotions

After a few months, Aldi Belgium has reversed its decision to keep flyer promotions for fresh products on its website under wraps until the Sunday before they take effect: “Our customers want to be well-informed.”

Prices visible again

In May, Aldi made headlines with a remarkable initiative: flyer prices for items such as vegetables, fruit, and meat were deliberately blurred on the website so that shoppers—but also, and especially, competitors—could not yet see exactly which offers were in the pipeline. Prices were not revealed until the Sunday before the promotional week.

That’s now a thing of the past. Prices are once again clearly visible as soon as the digital flyer goes online. “Our customers want to be well-informed, and price is an important factor when they’re putting together their shopping lists. That’s why we recently reinstated the prices of fresh products, so customers can plan their purchases as effectively as possible,” spokesperson Emmely Verhaeghe told newspaper La Libre.

Observers saw the initiative as a move in the tactical battle between the two German discounters, after Lidl had adjusted the timing of its weekly specials.