Intermarché falls victim to cyberattack: 300,000 customers affected

Groupement Mousquetaires, the parent company of the French supermarket chain Intermarché, has reported a cyberattack in which data from nearly 300,000 customers of its online grocery service was leaked.

No banking information was compromised

The incident occurred last week and was immediately reported to the French data protection authority CNIL (Commission nationale de l’informatique et des libertés), the retailer told the AFP news agency. The attackers obtained customer data from the supermarket chain’s online grocery service: last name, first name, phone number, mailing address, date of birth, loyalty card number, and certain information related to their online orders. However, no bank details, no information about loyalty program balances, no passwords, and no email addresses were compromised.

287,605 customers of the Drive service—out of a total of approximately 2 million—have been identified as affected by the incident and have been notified, according to the retailer. In an email to the affected customers, Intermarché urges them to remain vigilant, as their data could be used to make phishing attempts or scams appear more credible.