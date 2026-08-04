Jumbo’s private label remains cheaper in Belgium

Jumbo has lowered the prices of its private-label products in the Netherlands. However, the same products are still (significantly) cheaper in Belgium, where competition among supermarkets is fierce.

Vanilla ice cream more than half the price

An annual survey by Omroep Brabant shows that a basket containing (barely) fourteen Jumbo private-label products has become cheaper again following a previous price increase. In August 2024, the broadcaster paid 25.63 euros; last year, 29.28 euros; and now, 27.85 euros. Yet the same list of items costs only 21.92 euros in Belgium—almost six euros less. That’s a significant difference based on a very small sample. Vanilla ice cream, for example, costs more than twice as much in the Netherlands.

“The Netherlands and Belgium are two very different markets,” says Jumbo spokesperson Jasper Koek. “Taxes and consumer behavior are different. Something that’s popular in Belgium—something in high demand— will be cheaper there than here in the Netherlands.” According to supermarket expert Paul Moers, the aggressive strategy of Jumbo and Albert Heijn in Belgium also plays a role: both chains are trying to gain market share there with low prices.