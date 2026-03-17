Albert Heijn is testing a healthier selection at the checkout counters

Albert Heijn wants to make it easier for customers to choose a healthier diet. Healthy options will be more prominently displayed in the app and in stores, including near the checkout counters. The retailer is also launching healthier snacks.

Encouraging healthier choices

A pilot project is currently underway in thirty Albert Heijn stores in the Netherlands, testing a different layout for the checkout area. One version features only products that fall within the “Schijf van Vijf” (the healthy dietary guidelines from the Nutrition Center, ed.), such as water, fruit, snack vegetables, and raw nuts. A second version features products with a Nutri-Score of A or B. A third focuses on non-food items. After evaluating the pilot, the retailer will decide how to configure the checkout area to encourage healthier choices in all stores.