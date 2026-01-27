Albert Heijn anticipates increasing demand for organic products

Dutch food retailer Albert Heijn is further expanding its organic range and aims to achieve an average turnover share of 10% organic under its own brand by 2030. This represents growth of more than 40% compared to 2025.

More sustainable food system

Albert Heijn claims to have the largest organic range among regular supermarkets in the Netherlands. The food retailer is growing in all its own-brand categories, from fruit and vegetables to dairy, from bakery to frozen foods, and expects demand for and supply of organic products to continue to increase in the coming years. With its new ambition, the supermarket chain wants to contribute to the growth of organic farming, which is good for biodiversity, soil quality, and a more sustainable food system.

To accelerate growth, Albert Heijn is introducing new organic products and increasing visibility with campaigns in stores and online. Customers with an AH Premium account receive a 10% discount on organic products. In addition, Albert Heijn is working with partners in the chain to increase scale and availability. The chain is also focusing on attractive offers to lower the threshold for customers.

In recent months, Albert Heijn has added various organic products, including Greek-style yogurt, 1.5 liters of whole milk, snack vegetables, and vine tomatoes. The chain also introduced organic breads, freshly baked with organic grain from the Netherlands. Together with 1,200 regular, certified farmers and growers, the chain is also working on more sustainable production, with a focus on the environment, animal welfare, and fair remuneration.