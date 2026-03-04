Ahold Delhaize transitions to cage-free eggs in the US by 2032

Ahold Delhaize aims to switch entirely to cage-free eggs in the United States by 2032. The American branch of the retail group originally promised to phase out battery cages by 2025, but failed to meet that deadline.

7 million chickens freed per year

Ahold Delhaize has announced a concrete timeline for becoming completely free of battery cage eggs. In 2016, the group announced that it would make all its own-brand eggs cage-free by 2022, followed by a broader commitment in 2019 to be completely cage-free by 2025. However, the plan was not implemented and today only 75% of the range is cage-free.