Ahold Delhaize to search for a new CEO in the U.S.

CEO JJ Fleeman will step down from his role at Ahold Delhaize USA at the end of June 2026 to pursue another career opportunity. He has been with the retail group for 36 years.

Laid the foundation for the omnichannel model

Throughout his career, Fleeman held various leadership roles in strategy, commercial affairs, digital, marketing, and merchandising at Ahold Delhaize companies, including Food Lion, the largest brand in the U.S. As head of Peapod Digital Labs, he played a crucial role in laying the foundation for the company’s omnichannel model. In 2023, he was appointed CEO of Ahold Delhaize USA and a member of the Ahold Delhaize Board of Directors. But now, unexpectedly, he is moving to the discount retailer Dollar General.

“I am grateful for the strong omnichannel foundation that JJ helped build, and I have full confidence in our U.S. management team to continue executing our ‘Growing Together’ strategy,” said Frans Muller, President and CEO of Ahold Delhaize. The company is now searching for a successor.