Ahold Delhaize in figures: key figures from the annual report

CEO Frans Muller received a 4% raise last year, but did not earn the largest salary increase this time around. This is evident from Ahold Delhaize‘s new annual report for 2025, along with several other striking numbers.

One

For the first time in history, e-commerce was profitable on a fully allocated basis – an important milestone – as online sales rose by 13.3% to €10.3 billion. Ahold Delhaize served 77 million customers worldwide per week, both online and in physical stores, and saw total sales rise to €92.4 billion – an increase of 5.9% on a comparable basis.