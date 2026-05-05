Ahold Delhaize expands partnership with Uber Eats in the U.S.

Ahold Delhaize has expanded its partnership with Uber Eats in the U.S. to 2,000 store locations. Shoppers can place their orders directly through the delivery platform’s app.

Fast and easy delivery

Nearly 2,000 stores from the Food Lion, Giant Food, Hannaford, and Stop & Shop supermarket chains are now available on the Uber Eats platform in the US. Shoppers can place their orders directly in the app and have them delivered at a time of their choosing. Delivery is free for Uber One members.

The collaboration builds on the existing partnership between Ahold Delhaize USA and the Uber Direct delivery solution, which gives Ahold Delhaize USA’s supermarket chains access to Uber’s network of couriers, enabling fast and convenient delivery for customers.

E-commerce profitable

This is how Ahold Delhaize is strengthening its omnichannel offering. “Customers expect flexibility in how they shop, and that means being wherever they are — whether through our own brand experiences or trusted marketplaces like Uber Eats,” said Keith Nicks, Chief Commercial and Digital Officer at Ahold Delhaize USA, in the press release.

The retailer has been increasingly focusing on in-store pickup and delivery via third-party courier services, including Instacart and DoorDash, to keep e-commerce costs under control. In 2025, the retail group’s online operations became profitable for the first time.