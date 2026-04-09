Ahold Delhaize at the shareholders’ meeting: a year’s salary as a bonus and focus on technology

At its annual shareholders’ meeting in Zaandam, Ahold Delhaize saw all agenda items approved, despite some tensions surrounding its remuneration policy and climate strategy.

“AI affects every level”

CEO Frans Muller painted a picture of a world dominated by uncertainty and price-conscious consumer behavior. “The current times show how quickly certainties can shift,” he said. “Especially in uncertain times, local connection is not a side topic – it is at the core of what we do. Our brands have been part of neighborhoods for decades. And in these times, that is exactly where people look for stability: in what is familiar, in what is close.” For 2026, the group promises further investments in value for money, data, and technology, while keeping a tight rein on costs.