Ahold Delhaize appoints new executive in Indonesia

Ahold Delhaize has appointed Stephane Deutsch as Brand President of Super Indo, the retail group’s supermarket chain in Indonesia, effective June 22. He succeeds Boudewijn van Nieuwenhuijzen, who is continuing his career outside the company.

Knowledge of the local market

The new CEO is currently still Chief Financial Officer at TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt and has previously held management positions in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, including CEO of SPAR International in the United Arab Emirates, President Director of PT Hero Supermarket Tbk in Indonesia, and CEO of Carrefour Malaysia & Singapore. He began his career at Carrefour, where he held various management positions for 23 years.

His in-depth knowledge of the Indonesian retail landscape and his commitment to people-first leadership make Deutsch ideally suited to lead Super Indo into its next phase, says Claude Sarrailh, CEO of Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia.