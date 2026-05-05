AB InBev “cheers to beer” after strong start to 2026

AB InBev starts the year stronger than expected. The Belgian-Brazilian brewer of brands including Stella Artois, Corona, and Budweiser reported higher volumes as well as robust revenue and profit growth. CEO Doukeris “cheers to beer,” even though other beverages are the main drivers of growth.

Beer is sparkling again

The world’s largest beer producer sold 136.4 million hectoliters of beer in the first quarter, representing 0.8% growth. Revenue climbed 5.8% to $15.3 billion (€14.1 billion), well above the expected growth of 3%. Normalized EBITDA also increased by 5.3%.