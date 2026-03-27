AB InBev is seeking a successor for its outgoing chairman

AB InBev is set for a change at the top. Martin J. Barrington, chairman of the board of directors since 2019, is stepping down after nine years. With the beer industry under pressure, a breath of fresh air could be just what’s needed.

Not right away

Barrington, former CEO of tobacco manufacturer Altria, joined AB InBev’s board in 2015 and became chairman four years later. At the board’s request, he extended his term twice, despite the internal age limit of 70. The 72-year-old American must now, however, comply with the rules.