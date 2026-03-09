5555 stores for Aldi Nord

Last week, Aldi opened its 500th store in Spain, which is also the 5,555th store for parent company Aldi Nord. Last year, the discounter opened 100 additional stores in Europe and renovated more than 200 others.

50% growth in five years

On March 4, Aldi reached the milestone of 500 stores in Mijas (Málaga) in Spain. The retailer has been active in the country since 2002 and has grown by more than 50% over the past five years. According to the chain, it is also the fastest growing in the country in terms of customer numbers. The total retail space in Spain now exceeds 550,000 m², 54% more than in 2020. The chain employs more than 8,000 people and serves 8 million customers.

The discounter is continuing its momentum: this year, the retailer has already opened three additional Spanish stores, with another forty to follow later this year. The new supermarket in Spain also marks a special milestone for the Aldi Nord group. The opening in Mijas is the 5,555th store of the entire group, which is present in eight European countries (Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, and Portugal, in addition to Spain).

Last year, 100 additional Aldi stores were added in Europe, Aldi Real Estate Belgium reports on LinkedIn. In addition, the retailer modernized more than 200 stores.