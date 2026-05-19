Why WE Fashion is looking for new leadership

Since March, WE Fashion has been searching for a new CEO, now that CEO Joris Aperghis is stepping down after more than eleven years at the Dutch family-owned company. The fashion chain wants to use this opportunity to embark on a new, more digital path.

A Decade of Downsizing

The search for a new CEO is “in full swing,” says marketing director Alexandra Legro to RTL Z. Legro herself is new to the company, having joined on April 1, but already sees the need for a different type of leadership: “Shopping behavior is shifting, AI is creating new opportunities, and that calls for leadership that is comfortable with these changes.”