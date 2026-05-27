Tod’s CEO steps down after just two years

John Galantic has stepped down as CEO of Tod’s, less than two years after taking the helm. He left the luxury company at the end of April and returned to the United States. The position will remain vacant for the time being.

Investigation into production conditions

Galantic took the helm in September 2024, but according to a spokesperson, he is now leaving for personal reasons and has returned to the United States. Before joining Tod’s, Galantic worked at Chanel for about sixteen years, where he oversaw operations in the United States and other international responsibilities.

Over the past year, Tod’s became embroiled in an industry-wide investigation by Italian prosecutors into abuses in the production workshops of luxury brands operating under the “Made in Italy” label. Armani and Dior, among others, had previously been accused of labor exploitation.

A subsidiary of LVMH, responsible for the production of Dior handbags, was placed under court administration in 2024. Workers, often undocumented migrants, were forced to sleep on the factory floor under poor conditions. Tod’s Chairman Diego Della Valle, however, voiced criticism and warned that the legal investigation threatens the stability of the luxury sector.