Calm returns at Lululemon: launch in Greece and settlement with founder after years of dispute

Lululemon has reached a preliminary agreement with founder Chip Wilson to settle a long-standing dispute. Despite internal strife, the Canadian athletic apparel brand continues to expand: it is opening its first store in Greece.

Open conflict

There had been friction for years between founder Chip Wilson and the current board of directors of “his” brand, but tensions reached a boiling point last year: he called on shareholders to support three of his nominees at the June 2026 annual meeting, rather than the candidates put forward by the company.