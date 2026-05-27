Primark launches first advertising campaign in Spain

Primark makes a debut in Spain with its first fully integrated advertising campaign. Titled “La Gran Escapada,” the initiative showcases the summer collection through a video that highlights summer styles at affordable prices.

Multichannel rollout

Developed by VCCP, it is part of the ‘That’s So Primark’ platform and follows recent campaigns such as ‘Shockingly Chic’ and ‘In Denim We Can’. The campaign is currently running in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Spain, where the brand is launching a campaign of this type for the first time. The media plan includes television, CTV, YouTube, TikTok, and out-of-home media.