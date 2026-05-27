Okaïdi is cutting 290 jobs and withdrawing from three countries

The French children’s clothing chain Okaïdi plans to cut up to 290 jobs and close about nearly a hunderd stores all over Europe. The measures are part of the court-supervised debt restructuring process the company has been undergoing since February.

Exit from Poland, Germany, and Portugal

According to Okaïdi, the restructuring plan aims to “refocus the French store network on the highest-performing locations.” The measures are set to take effect in the second half of 2026. The company currently employs approximately 2,000 people in France and operates 335 stores there.