Shein opens new distribution center in Ireland for European logistics

Chinese ultra-fast fashion giant Shein is expanding its presence in Europe with the opening of a new logistics center in Dublin. The distribution center was previously operated by an external logistics partner, but Shein is now taking full control.

Preparing for European taxes

The new center at Greenogue Business Park in Rathcoole spans over 1,486 square meters and employs thirty people. For Shein, which established its headquarters for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) in Dublin in May 2023, the investment is part of the company’s broader European ambitions.