Rental platform Dressr is now launching a ‘preloved’ sales section

The Belgian fashion rental company Dressr is expanding with the launch of a secondhand platform for previously rented items. With “Dressr Preloved,” the company aims to give garments that have reached their maximum rotation in the rental model a new and permanent home with consumers.

End of the cycle?

Founder Caroline Baeten positions the move as a logical extension of the existing rental model. “Rental was the first step: one item, multiple wearers. ‘Preloved’ is the next step in that garment’s journey,” she said at the launch. While customers previously had the option to purchase rented items, Dressr is now opening that channel to a broader audience.