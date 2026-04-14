Europe - EN
Europe - EN
thumb
Written by Pauline Neerman
In this article
Share article
  • instagram
  • linkedin

Primark is updating its circular standard to promote more sustainable design

icon
Fashion14 April, 2026

Primark is launching version 2.0 of its Circular Product Standard: the revised standard sets simplified requirements regarding material use, lifespan, and recyclability, and is intended to accelerate its implementation in product development. After all, adoption is currently lagging behind.

Improving adoption

The standard, launched in 2023 following the example of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, serves as an operational framework for design teams and suppliers. Primark structures circular design around three pillars: durability (longer lifespan), materials (recycled or more sustainable raw materials), and recyclability (end-of-life phase).

More about... Fashion
See more
Most read
Follow RetailDetail