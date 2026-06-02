Norah eyes Belgium, after closing all it stores

The Dutch women’s fashion chain Norah sees potential for at least 20 stores in Belgium. Ironically, however, the only two boutiques the label had in the country closed this year.

Keeping an eye on locations

Norah opened its first store in Antwerp in 2019, but never expanded to the planned 25 locations in Flanders. The chain withdrew from Belgium earlier this year, just as it did from Germany. Yet CEO Han Sterk already wants to return: the top executive sees room for at least 20 new locations. “We know for sure that we want to be in 20 to 25 places in Belgium,” Sterk said in the RetailTrends Talks podcast.