Prada’s former CEO takes the helm at Alexander McQueen

Alexander McQueen has appointed Gianfranco D’Attis as CEO. D’Attis brings more than 25 years of experience in the luxury sector, having most recently served as CEO at Prada.

“Rigorous and disciplined”

Alexander McQueen is currently undergoing a restructuring with more streamlined collections, a network of bespoke boutiques, and a leaner organization. This renewal process is now accompanied by a change at the helm of the company: Gianfranco D’Attis will take office on 3 June, report directly to Kering CEO Luca de Meo, and work out of London. The outgoing CEO, Gianfilippo Testa, will leave the holding company later this year.

Before becoming CEO of Prada, D’Attis held executive positions at LVMH and Richemont in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. “He brings a powerful combination of strategic vision, operational rigor and deep luxury expertise” said Luca de Meo. “His ability to sharpen brand identity while driving disciplined execution will be critical as we refocus Alexander McQueen and unlock its full potential.”