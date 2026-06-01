Xandres opens its fourth Dutch store in the wealthy Gooi

The Belgian fashion brand Xandres has opened a new store in Laren, one of the wealthiest municipalities in the Netherlands.

Moving upmarket

With the opening of the boutique on Nieuweweg, in the center of Laren, Xandres now has four stores of its own in the Netherlands. According to the brand, the new location fits within its strategy to build a balanced presence in the Netherlands. With stores spread across different regions, the Belgian fashion house aims to get closer to Dutch consumers and increase brand awareness.

The choice of the Gooi region, in turn, underscores Xandres’ ambition to position itself more emphatically in the higher segment of the Dutch fashion market. Laren is considered one of the most important fashion and lifestyle destinations in the Netherlands, with a strong selection of premium and luxury brands.