Mango has no plans for acquisitions: “Sufficient growth potential”

Mango currently has no plans for acquisitions. CEO Toni Ruiz, who is committed to a long-term strategy, has also ruled out an initial public offering for the Spanish fashion company.

Distinctive positioning

Spanish fashion retailer Mango, which posted record figures again last year, intends to continue growing on its own. Acquisitions are not on the table, CEO Toni Ruiz said during a recent meeting with the Círculo Ecuestre in Barcelona. He emphasized that there is still significant growth potential in various markets and product categories. “You only make an acquisition when you no longer know how to further develop your company,” trade magazine Modaes quotes him.

He also rules out an IPO: he remains committed to a long-term vision in which the company remains firmly anchored in Barcelona and Catalonia. He noted that many of his fellow executives focus solely on quarterly results and analysts’ expectations, which he believes is not in the best interest of the customer or the company’s vision.

The CEO is concerned about the rise of ultra-cheap fashion from China. With a distinctive value proposition based on design and quality, Mango hopes to strengthen its position in the competitive fashion industry and meet the challenges head-on.