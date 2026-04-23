Lululemon appoints former Nike executive as its new CEO

Lululemon has appointed former Nike executive Heidi O’Neill as its new CEO. The appointment comes after several years of underperformance and the departure of CEO Calvin McDonald earlier this year.

“Bull’s eye”

After 27 years at Nike, Heidi O’Neill left the sportswear company last year. She will take the helm at Lululemon in Vancouver on September 8. “Heidi is the best, perfect, right next leader for this company,” says Marti Morfitt, Lululemon’s executive chair, praising the new CEO. “I and the other board members have spent a lot of time with her and were impressed by her creativity, her consumer-focused approach, her deep product and brand insight, and her global experience. And on top of that, she has done all of this at scale in her numerous leadership roles at Nike. She was, in fact, our bull’s-eye candidate.”