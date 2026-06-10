Europe - EN
Europe - EN
thumb
Written by Pauline Neerman
In this article
Share article
  • instagram
  • linkedin

How bridal fashion brand Pronovias unites franchising, Americans, and AI

icon
Fashion10 June, 2026

Pronovias is working on a fresh start under the guidance of the British investment group Cap Capital. The Spanish bridal wear brand narrowly avoided bankruptcy and now has a new strategic plan in place.

Fewer company-owned stores, more franchises

According to management, Pronovias is embarking on “a new chapter” under Cap Capital’s control. The group aims to build on the foundations that once made the brand great: design, quality, innovation, and a strong international focus. However, the new owner intends to reposition Pronovias with a more modern, connected business model.

More about... Fashion
See more
Events
Most read
Follow RetailDetail