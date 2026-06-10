How bridal fashion brand Pronovias unites franchising, Americans, and AI

Pronovias is working on a fresh start under the guidance of the British investment group Cap Capital. The Spanish bridal wear brand narrowly avoided bankruptcy and now has a new strategic plan in place.

Fewer company-owned stores, more franchises

According to management, Pronovias is embarking on “a new chapter” under Cap Capital’s control. The group aims to build on the foundations that once made the brand great: design, quality, innovation, and a strong international focus. However, the new owner intends to reposition Pronovias with a more modern, connected business model.