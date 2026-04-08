Desigual in the running to acquire bridal fashion brand Pronovias

The Spanish bridal wear brand Pronovias is launching a fire sale in an effort to avoid bankruptcy. Desigual and the American investment holding company Enduring Ventures are considered the favorites.

Accelerated exit

The Spanish bridal fashion group has been in trouble ever since its sale to BC Partners in 2017. The current owners, Bain Capital and MV Credit, have been trying unsuccessfully to relaunch the company since December 2022. In late November of last year, the owners sought new shareholders, but that effort failed. That is why they are now opting for a complete exit.