Gap first to offer checkout via Google’s Gemini AI platform

Gap is making history by becoming the first major clothing brand to offer direct checkout within Google’s Gemini AI platform. The American fashion giant is thus positioning itself for the future of agentic commerce.

“No keywords, just conversations”

Starting now, consumers can order products directly from Gap—including subsidiary brands such as Old Navy, Banana Republic, and Athleta—within Gemini, without being redirected to the online store. “It’s no longer about keywords, but about dialogues,” Sven Gerjets, Chief Technology Officer at Gap, told CNBC. In other words, anyone asking the AI platform for outfit tips for a wedding or a job interview can immediately shop for the garments right there.